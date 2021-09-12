Kirchmayr and Christensen win again at Spa. Van Der Vorm Am champion

Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) and Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) won again in Race-2 of the sixth round of the Ferrari Challenge at Spa-Francorchamps. The Austrian’s two victories during the Ardennes weekend allowed him to catch James Weiland (Rossocorsa) at the top of the overall standings ahead of the 2021 Finali Mondiali at Mugello in November. Despite retiring after a contact in the early stages of Race-2, Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) was crowned 2021 Am Class champion.

Coppa Shell. The championship contenders started strongly, determined to take the lead. A combative Ernst Kirchmayr passed poleman Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) on lap one before a crash at the back brought out the Safety Car. While the two leading drivers pulled away after the restart, James Weiland and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) fought for third. Scheltema got the better of the American, repeating his Race-1 podium finish. Weiland had to settle for fourth place, with the weekend's dominant force, Kirchmayr, catching him at the top of the standings. An exciting fight between the two is set for the 2021 Finali Mondiali at Mugello from 16 to 21 November.