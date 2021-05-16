Khera wins again; double for de Zille

Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) claimed his first win of the season on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit ahead of a combative John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham) and Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena), winner of the Coppa Shell. The race concluded the first weekend of the 2021 Ferrari Challenge UK.

Trofeo Pirelli. After another dry qualifying session with Khera taking pole, rain once again forced the drivers onto wets whilst the cars were on the grid minutes before the start of the race. The rain soon eased but the track remained wet and slippery throughout the duration of the race. This meant the drivers had to use their experience from yesterday’s race to navigate the very wet conditions. The drivers provided exciting action right from the start, with Dhillon passing de Zille in the first corner. Dhillon carried his momentum, and, after a few laps, passed Sikkens (H. R. Owen London) by braking late into Graham Hill Bend. Sikkens fought a close battle with the rest of the grid to eventually secure 3rd place on the podium. The race winner, Khera led from start to finish and also earned the fastest lap (1:39.706).

Coppa Shell. Following an intense qualifying session, de Zille continued yesterday’s form and started from pole position in his class, and third overall. De Zille made a flying start to establish a strong lead and take his second win of the season, finishing third overall. In his first Ferrari Challenge UK race weekend, De Meeus (H. R. Owen London) had an impressive start to his championship, finishing second in both races. Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) lost out to De Meeus but still secured his first podium finish of the season. Second place De Meeus secured the fastest lap in his class with a respectable time (1:40.506).

Schedule. The next event in the Ferrari Challenge UK season will be at Donington Park on the 12-13th June.