Grouwels: back on top step of podium

“I wasn’t able to express myself fully in qualifying, but today was really my race. At the start, I gained several positions and found the space to pass Sergio Paulet at the first turn, ending up in second. Halfway through the race, I took the lead and gained a slight advantage over my pursuers. However, with the entry of the Safety Car and the gap closing to zero, it was hard to pick up the pace and maintain it.

I also had to fend off Ange Barde’s comeback in the last laps, and it was challenging. It’s a lovely feeling to climb the top step of the podium after such a long time”.