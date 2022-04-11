Full Grid For Ferrari Challenge Uk 2022 Season

Ferrari North Europe has confirmed a full grid of drivers for the 4th season of the Ferrari Challenge UK series in 2022, with a line-up of 20 drivers expected to battle it out for class honours on 5 of the UK’s most exciting race circuits. Nearly half of the drivers are new to the Ferrari Challenge UK series, with the field equally split between the Trofeo Pirelli class, and the Coppa Shell class for Gentleman Drivers.

In the Trofeo Pirelli, season veteran and 2020 series champion Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) will once again face stiff competition from Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) who won a race at Donington and achieved 4 podiums in 5 races in the 2021 season. They will be joined by several new drivers, who will also have to contend with the ever-competitive Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena) who has been promoted to the Trofeo Pirelli class for the 2022 season after winning the Coppa Shell class in 2021.



The Coppa Shell category for 2022 also sees several new drivers on the grid, lining up alongside stalwarts of the series such as Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) who won a race at Snetterton in 2021 and stood on the podium 7 times in 2021. The new drivers in this class include Stuart Marston (Maranello Sales Egham) and John Seale (Carrs Exeter).



With a full calendar of 10 races over 5 weekends, the Ferrari Challenge UK promises to be another highlight of the UK motorsport calendar. The season finale at Silverstone will also see the Ferrari Challenge Europe series compete in round 5 of their 7 round series which culminates at the Ferrari World Finals at Imola in October.

