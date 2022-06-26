Morrow and Ambrose win Race 2 at Donington Park

Trofeo Pirelli. Andrew Morrow, in his first season on the track, is now proving that he is no longer a surprise but one of the series' key players. Starting from pole, won at the end of a hard-fought qualifying session with H. Sikkens and Lucky Khera, the Charles Hurst team driver was able to defend the lead without too many problems, going on to win by a clear margin. Behind him, Sikkens was busy protecting himself from the attacks of class leader Khera, who, however, left the scene on lap 17 due to a puncture that forced him to return to the pits and thus close the race in sixth position. On the last step of the podium went Graham De Zille (Meridien Modena). Fourth position for Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester), able to resist the overtaking attempts of Faisal Al-Faisal (HR Owen London).



Coppa Shell. The elusive Jason Ambrose scored his fourth consecutive success. Starting from pole, the class leader also closed the second race on the Donington Park track in the lead, from the first to the last metre. Place of honour for Stuart Marston (Maranello Sales) who was able to gain two positions at the start. Third to the finish was Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) who resisted the repeated attacks of Paul Rogers (JCT600 Leeds). Fifth was Jonathan Satchell (HR Owen London).



Trofeo Pirelli standings. Lucky Khera, thanks also to the victory in Race-1, remains at the top of the standings with 80 points, against the 68 of Andrew Morrow and the 64 of H. Sikkens.



Coppa Shell standings. Jason Ambrose leads the class standings with 91 points. He is 20 points ahead of Paul Rogers (71) and 23 ahead of Paul Simmerson (68).



Round 4. The Ferrari Challenge UK will return to the track over the weekend of 2-4 September at Brands Hatch for the fourth and penultimate round of the season.