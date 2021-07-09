Ferrari Challenge UK Heads to Snetterton

The Ferrari Challenge UK will visit Snetterton for its third round of the season, following the last successful round at Donington Park.

As a result of the bout of penalties at Donington Park, drivers will have to exercise caution in relation to the track limits at Snetterton, but there will still be plenty of action for visitors to enjoy over the weekend.



After a second win for the experienced Trofeo Pirelli driver, Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham), in Round 1 at Brands Hatch last month, some of the new drivers for 2021, such as John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham) and James Swift (Dick Lovett Swindon), are expected to push hard for the win after disappointing finishes last time out.



In the Coppa Shell category, Graham De Zille already has a commanding lead in the points after winning both races at Brands Hatch and Donington Park. However, the competition could be much closer at Snetterton, which has the potential to be a wet weekend.



New entrant Faisal al Faisal (H.R. Owen London) hopes to make an instant impact in the Trofeo Pirelli class after joining the series. Faisal will be looking to make a strong start racing the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo for the first time.



There is also more racing action over the course of the weekend, with three competitive races from the Ferrari Owners’ Club GB Pirelli Ferrari formula classic series once again. And, with limited numbers allowed to attend, the Ferrari Owner’s Club GB are also expected to take part in a parade of Ferrari cars on track on both Saturday and Sunday.



Ferrari clients will also be able to take part in various “Passione Ferrari” driving activities on the Snetterton circuit throughout the weekend.



Please note that in addition to other safety measures, the paddock and pit lane will be closed to the public. All tickets must be purchased in advance to guarantee admission. For more information please visit: https://snetterton.msv.com/SN-20-Ferrari

