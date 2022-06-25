Driver comments from the Race-1 podium

The first
round at Donington Park was thrilling with many episodes that sparked the
battle for the top positions. This was confirmed by the drivers themselves who
finished on the podium.
Lucky Khera, winner Trofeo Pirelli
Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo
Pirelli: “It feels
good to be back on the podium. As I came down the main straight, I saw my
moment and just went for it, and I got into first place. Once I got by, I was a
hard fight at the front and then the safety car bunched them all up behind me.
A couple of laps later, Lucky Khera got me but I kept Sikkens behind. He was all
over me until his spin on the last corner, but it was a good race. He put a lot
of pressure on me throughout, but it was a really good race”.
Graham De-Zille, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “Very pleased with a podium finish. We had a podium finish in the first round, a long time ago at Oulton Park, but I’ve kept trying. We had a good first practice, then second practice and qualifying weren’t as good, but then Matt, my driver coach, did some magic with the car and it just came back to me. A lot of this is down to Matt and I had a great race. It was tricky as I knew that Paul Hogarth was in front of me but he had a penalty, so there is a point where you are not going to risk anything to get ahead. I was very happy with the finish”.
Coppa Shell
Jason Ambrose, winner in the Coppa Shell
Paul Rogers, second place Coppa Shell: “I’m really happy with second place; I had a bad cold last week so I was really tired going into the race. I didn’t do any physical training ahead of the weekend, which I always do, so I wasn’t feeling prepared and on the warm up laps, I was feeling tired. As I started the race, I wasn’t sure I was going to finish it but then I got the bit between my teeth, passed a couple of cars and got into second place. I was just behind the guy in first, but I couldn’t catch Jason Ambrose, he did a really good job. I fully enjoyed the race”.
Stuart Marston, third place Coppa Shell: “Unbelievable. I never thought I’d get on the podium in my rookie year. It’s just brilliant. It feels amazing. The race was challenging, trying to put it together for 30 minutes and keep your cool and know where you are, what position; it’s a big difference third to fourth, so I am very, very happy”.