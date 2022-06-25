Driver comments from the Race-1 podium

Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “It feels good to be back on the podium. As I came down the main straight, I saw my moment and just went for it, and I got into first place. Once I got by, I was a hard fight at the front and then the safety car bunched them all up behind me. A couple of laps later, Lucky Khera got me but I kept Sikkens behind. He was all over me until his spin on the last corner, but it was a good race. He put a lot of pressure on me throughout, but it was a really good race”.

Graham De-Zille, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “Very pleased with a podium finish. We had a podium finish in the first round, a long time ago at Oulton Park, but I’ve kept trying. We had a good first practice, then second practice and qualifying weren’t as good, but then Matt, my driver coach, did some magic with the car and it just came back to me. A lot of this is down to Matt and I had a great race. It was tricky as I knew that Paul Hogarth was in front of me but he had a penalty, so there is a point where you are not going to risk anything to get ahead. I was very happy with the finish”.









Coppa Shell

Jason Ambrose, winner in the Coppa Shell

