Schirò makes it four

Since returning to the Ferrari Challenge, Niccolò Schirò hasn’t stopped winning, scoring four consecutive victories. After the one-two at Brno in the Czech Republic, he pulled off another clean sweep, this time at Valencia in the fourth round of the season. On the Ricardo Tormo track, the Italian, with two pole positions and big leads over his opponents, proved to have no rivals.

“We enjoyed a perfect weekend even though we failed to set the fastest lap in the race on Saturday because of the track conditions. We collected maximum points. I thank the whole team and now we can start thinking about the next race”.