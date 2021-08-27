The Ferrari Racing Days show returns to the Nürburgring

Two years after its last appearance, Ferrari Racing Days are back at the German circuit, with the protagonists of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, F1 Clienti and XX Programme on track for the occasion. Three days packed with thrills and racing as part of the world's most renowned single-marque series, will see doors reopened to the public, although the number of fans admitted into the stands will be limited.

Trofeo Pirelli. Two months on from the most recent round in Valencia, the battle for the elite class title resumes with Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) current leader on 113 points, closely followed by a trio of pursuers: Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) with 74 points, John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg) with 70 and Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) with 66. The Italian driver is still mathematically in the running, having triumphed in every race since his debut. The presence of Luca Ludwig at the event, in the Octane 126 livery, should also be highlighted. In the Am class, Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) leads on 109 points, with a 29-point margin over Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid - MST), while Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST) follows behind on 66 points. Of particular note among the fourteen 488 Challenge Evo cars lining up in the class, will be François Lansard (Formula Racing) making his debut outing.

Coppa Shell. In the gentlemen’s category, the clash at the top between Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) and James Weiland (Rossocorsa) looks set to continue with the pair separated by just two points in the standings. The Austrian will try to maintain the fine spell of performances from the two most recent rounds that allowed him to overtake the reigning world champion. The German race will also feature the debut of Christian Herdt-Wippergers (Saggio München). Among the Am drivers, Willem Van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) will be seeking to manage his 19-point advantage over Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa). Expectations are running high for team-mate Ingvar Mattsson who was on the podium at his comeback weekend in Valencia.

F1 Clienti and XX Programme. Trading places on the track that has hosted the cars from Prancing Horse's two most exclusive programmes on several previous occasions, will be Kimi Räikkönen's F2007, six FXX-K Evos, an FXX K and a 599XX.

Schedule. The on-track action gets underway today with the first free practice sessions involving all the cars, while on Saturday the first Ferrari Challenge points will go up for grabs, with the Coppa Shell race scheduled for 13:55 local time, followed at 16:35 by the Trofeo Pirelli. On Sunday, the programme will follow the same time schedule as Saturday. Between the qualifying session and the races, there will be an opportunity to admire the models from the F1 Clienti and XX Programme. Live coverage with English commentary will be available on live.ferrari.com, while additional content, videos and images will be published on the Ferrari Races website (races.ferrari.com).