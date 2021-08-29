Paulet, king in the rain

Sergio Paulet conquered the Nürburgring in the pouring rain, excelling in extremely harsh conditions. A decisive overtaking move on Hugo Delacour allows him to snatch the win, narrowing the gap in the overall standings to just three points from the top spot, still occupied by Christian Brunsborg.

“I love the rain, even if at the beginning I had some difficulties because the asphalt was just too wet. Then I gained confidence with the car and managed to overtake Hugo after he made a mistake at the chicane. Unfortunately we ended the race behind the Safety Car, but I am still very happy with the result.”