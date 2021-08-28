Schirò moves up a gear in Trofeo Pirelli, Grouwels First in Am class

Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) picked up where he left off before the summer break, on the top step of the podium, winning for a fifth consecutive time since his return to the Trofeo Pirelli. In the first tightly-fought fifth round thriller in the Ferrari Challenge Europe at Nürburging, Roger Grouwels (Kroymans - Race Art) also triumphed in the Am class.

Trofeo Pirelli. It was the opening stages of the race that proved decisive for the final outcome of Race 1 on the historic, alluring Nürburgring circuit, finally dried out after the morning rain. Following on from the battle in qualifying, Niccolò Schirò made a fine start, managing to overtake pole-sitter Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx), who was also overhauled by Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage). Behind came a trail of pursuers including Luca Ludwig (Octane126) making a maiden series outing, capable of reaching first fifth position and then fourth, thanks to a decisive overtaking manoeuvre on John Wartique (FML - D2P).

After a Safety Car intervention, Niccolò Schirò took his 488 Challenge Evo to the finish-line, claiming another win and continuing his attempt to reach the top of the standings, which Michelle Gatting had held on to with an excellent third place finish behind Thomas Neubauer. Narrowly missing out on a podium was Ludwig, followed by Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing), able to pass Wartique in the dying moments, with Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) posting seventh.