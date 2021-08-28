Weiland and Nussbaumer win Coppa Shell race at Nürburgring

After thirty minutes of spectacular battle in the Coppa Shell, American James Weiland (Rossocorsa) and Austrian Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport) in the Am won the first of two races in round five of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, held at the historic and captivating Nürburgring circuit in Germany.

Coppa Shell. After this morning's wet qualifying session, it didn't rain at the Nürburgring for the start of Coppa Shell Race-1. However, the still damp asphalt was treacherous. Indeed, it immediately took its toll at the first corner, where overall poleman Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) overshot, leaving the way clear for James Weiland to move into the lead. In the middle of the pack, among all the overshooting and spins, Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and Matthias Moser (Baron Motorsport) had the worst of it after a collision, with both having to retire early. After a few minutes of the Safety Car, the race resumed with a tight battle between Weiland and a rampant Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport). Attempting to pass, the two drivers, separated by just one point at the top of the overall standings, came into contact and the Austrian lost positions. However, the Baron Motorsport driver didn't lose heart, setting out on a spectacular attempt at a comeback. In the end, though, he foundered on Christian Kinch's (Formula Racing) strenuous defence of fourth overall and third in class, in a thrilling and prolonged contest that also involved the Am driver Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa).

While Weiland was the first to the chequered flag, ahead of an unexpected Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München), Kinch kept his place on the lower step of the podium (fourth overall). He was behind Kirchmayr (sixth overall) and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo), who recovered in the final stages and set the fastest lap time of 2:10.908.