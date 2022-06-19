Comments from Race-2 podium

John Wartique, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “This is my sixth consecutive podium of the season, and I finished second in both races on the Budapest track. Given the excellent start, I had hoped to take first, but I didn’t manage because it’s very difficult to pass on this circuit, and there is a lot of strain on the car, primarily due to tyre wear”.

Luka Nurmi, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “The race went much better than yesterday’s when I finished fourth. Today I took third place, although my goal was to win. However, I’m happy with my performance, and I certainly drove better than in Race-1. In the first part I tried to catch up with Wartique but then had to let up because I had overheated my brakes. Third place is still a good result”.

