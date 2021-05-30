Schirò and Barde give a repeat performance at Brno

Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) and Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes) in AM class, have once again taken the triumph in a very tightly-fought, thrilling second race of round three of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli at the Czech Republic’s Brno circuit. The drivers both make huge leaps forward in their respective general standings as the 2021 Ferrari Challenge reaches its halfway point.

An even start on the dry circuit retained the positions from qualifying, with a cool-headed Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) fending off aggressive attacks from Niccolò Schirò and Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing). Pole-sitter Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) also kept hold of the lead ahead of Ange Barde in AM class.

The thrills were to come mid-race, with Niccolò Schirò attacking Michelle Gatting around the outside at turn one, pulling off a deft overtaking manoeuvre that would eventually lead to a second weekend win on the Moravian circuit. The Danish champion, leader of the general standings, despite clocking up the race’s fastest lap, was forced to surrender second spot to a gung-ho Matuš Výboh (Scuderia Praha) doing himself proud on home turf. Fourth position went to John Wartique (FML - D2P), while both Luka Nurmi and Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) were forced to abandon the race from their positions among the frontrunners.

The mid-section of the race also produced a decisive overtaking move in the Am class, with a masterful Ange Barde managing to overhaul Brunsborg, taking the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo across the finish-line in first place. After some white-knuckle duelling, Roger Grouwels (Kroymans - Race Art) took the third step of the podium, ahead of Tommaso Rocca (Rossocorsa) and Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx).