Driver comments after the Trofeo Pirelli Race 2

Even though the pouring rain gave no respite at the Nürburgring throughout the second round of the Trofeo Pirelli, the closely-fought battles nonetheless guaranteed an unmissable show around the curves of the 5148-metre German track. Accompanying the winners Luka Nurmi and Sergio Paulet on the podium were Michelle Gatting and Luca Ludwig, and, in the Am class, Hugo Delacour and Roger Grouwels.

Michelle Gatting, second in the Trofeo Pirelli: “Qualifying went quite well and so I started from the front row alongside Niccolò Schirò. I knew that we would have a battle, but I didn't imagine that it would be so tough. After one of his mistakes, I managed to get past him and tried to catch Luka Nurmi. If the Safety Car hadn’t been triggered, I would have won the race because I was faster and he had started to make quite a few mistakes. It was a shame, but they are still important points towards the championship.”

Luca Ludwig, third in the Trofeo Pirelli: “I am satisfied with the results in my first race weekend in the Ferrari Challenge. I didn't have much time to test the car as we had a few technical problems on Friday.”

Hugo Delacour, second in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I'm very happy because I got pole position in both races even though the first one didn’t go so well. I am still pleased with this final race though.”

Roger Grouwels, third in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It was a very positive weekend even though, in today's race, I had a few problems at the first curve. I managed to get hold of and keep third place without risking too much, thus accumulating some useful points towards the general standings.”