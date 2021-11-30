Fast Lane: Ingvar Mattsson

Having started in 2016, you are now one of the veterans in the Ferrari Challenge: how has the championship changed over recent years?

"A lot has changed. For a start we've moved on from the Ferrari 458 Challenge to the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, which is a radical change. It’s a car that reflects and incorporates the constant technological advances that have taken place in recent years: today's racing is more technical, you have more parameters that have to be taken care of, so this in my opinion makes motorsport even more interesting."

Talking about the car, I understand that some important improvements have been introduced for you. In terms of the paddock, the objectives and the competitiveness of adversaries: how has the Ferrari Challenge evolved?

"Unfortunately the most radical change has been introduced by Covid: because of the pandemic today there are no spectators in the stands and it is certainly sad to be racing in front of such a desolate backdrop".

What do you think of the Ferrari Challenge?

"I love everything about this championship, it's well organised and great fun. I appreciate everything about it, including the car: it is not by chance that I chose to participate so willingly - this is the most comprehensive answer!”.

Is it tough combining motorsport with a professional career?

"Luckily, today my two sons run the family business, so I have a lot more free time on my hands. I'm fortunate enough to be able to enjoy life a little!”.

What kind of driver are you? How would you describe your style?

"I do pretty well in the rain, but in general I would consider myself, first and foremost, a gentleman driver. I realise that I still have a lot to learn and I am happy when I am able to keep on improving. And thanks to the team I have behind me, thanks to my instructors, I feel that I learn something new every day".

What is the most satisfying aspect of being a racing driver?

"Since I was a child I’ve dreamed of being a racing driver. It's the kind of profession that when you're a kid you consider extraordinary, wonderful, a real mirage. And when you realise that it has come true, well... it's something impossible to describe if you haven’t experienced it for yourself".