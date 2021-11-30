Fast Lane: Ingvar Mattsson

Ingvar Mattsson joined the Ferrari Challenge back in 2016, making him one of the most experienced drivers currently in the championship. In spite of spending so much time behind the wheel of the Prancing Horse, Mattsson still feels he is constantly improving, helped along with the support from his team, Scuderia Autoropa. The Swedish driver himself took the Fast Lane microphone to tell us all about it.
Having started in 2016, you are now one of the veterans in the Ferrari Challenge: how has the championship changed over recent years?
"A lot has changed. For a start we've moved on from the Ferrari 458 Challenge to the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, which is a radical change. It’s a car that reflects and incorporates the constant technological advances that have taken place in recent years: today's racing is more technical, you have more parameters that have to be taken care of, so this in my opinion makes motorsport even more interesting."
Talking about the car, I understand that some important improvements have been introduced for you. In terms of the paddock, the objectives and the competitiveness of adversaries: how has the Ferrari Challenge evolved?
"Unfortunately the most radical change has been introduced by Covid: because of the pandemic today there are no spectators in the stands and it is certainly sad to be racing in front of such a desolate backdrop".
What do you think of the Ferrari Challenge?
"I love everything about this championship, it's well organised and great fun. I appreciate everything about it, including the car: it is not by chance that I chose to participate so willingly - this is the most comprehensive answer!”.
Is it tough combining motorsport with a professional career?
"Luckily, today my two sons run the family business, so I have a lot more free time on my hands. I'm fortunate enough to be able to enjoy life a little!”.
What kind of driver are you? How would you describe your style?
"I do pretty well in the rain, but in general I would consider myself, first and foremost, a gentleman driver. I realise that I still have a lot to learn and I am happy when I am able to keep on improving. And thanks to the team I have behind me, thanks to my instructors, I feel that I learn something new every day".
What is the most satisfying aspect of being a racing driver?
"Since I was a child I’ve dreamed of being a racing driver. It's the kind of profession that when you're a kid you consider extraordinary, wonderful, a real mirage. And when you realise that it has come true, well... it's something impossible to describe if you haven’t experienced it for yourself".