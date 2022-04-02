Engstler and Olander take first win

The Coppa Shell featured its traditional fiery challenges and adrenaline in the Algarve, with twenty-nine drivers competing. While a contact early on excluded poleman Ernst-Albert Berg (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) and Roman Ziemian (FML – D2P) from the fight for the top spot, Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) took the lead and, after a very consistent performance, claimed the final victory. The experienced Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) bagged second place with a consistent performance, ahead of Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München).

Starting from pole in the Am, Joakim Olander joined the duel between the Coppa Shell drivers, taking the win with an authoritative performance that saw him finish ahead of Peter Christensen (Formula Racing). Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing) climbed the third step of the podium.