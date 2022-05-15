Driver comments from the Trofeo Pirelli Am Race 2 podium

We caught up with Schoonderwoerd and Laskowski fresh from the second race at Le Castellet, who expressed their excitement at having finished second and third.

Nigel Schoonderwoerd, second place in Trofeo Pirelli Am: “For me this is an exceptional result. I am very satisfied to have made it onto the podium. I focused hard throughout the weekend to improve in each session. And now I can celebrate with a runner-up spot.”

Hanno Laskowski, third place in Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I am almost speechless. This is my first podium in the Ferrari Challenge, which came at the end of an extraordinary race. I am really pleased.”