Driver comments from the Race-2 podium

“Great day! Converting pole into a win, getting fastest lap, the day could not have gone any better, it’s just been the perfect day in every way. I’m still getting used to the car, as it is my first weekend driving the car. There is still a bit to find in it, which I’m sure I’ll get over the winter and then back next year trying to get some more wins. It has been brilliant, I’ve loved every minute of it”.





Jason Ambrose, second place Coppa Shell

“Hard race, really hard race, Rogers was unbelievable this weekend. It’s the first time I’ve driven this track and I drove really well but Rogers was with me the whole time. Yesterday he was amazing, he deserved that win and I was pleased to keep him at bay today. I was never going to catch Cavers, he’s way more experience and been around the track way more times than me, so I didn’t even want to try to catch him. It was an awesome – if relentless – race. I love the GP circuit – it suits me better than the shorter Indy layout – I think it’s the best track I’ve ever raced at”.





Paul Rogers, third place Coppa Shell

“Bit disappointed I was 3rd rather than 2nd or 1st, but I was a bit nervous on track today. We had a brake failure in qualifying and didn’t realise until I was back in the pits, then a brake warning light on for the duration of the race, so I was a little bit cautious. Ambrose stayed ahead of me, I couldn’t get passed him and I had John Seale up my rear, I fought all the way round, it was really hard work. But still a very enjoyable race, great track and the two guys ahead of me deserve it. I’ve never had a podium at Silverstone… watch this space”.