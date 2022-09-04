Driver comments from the Race-1 podium

Carl Cavers, second place Coppa Shell: “I couldn’t be happier – the car was set up brilliantly, great group of drivers to race against, good clean racing and finishing on the podium is the icing on the cake for the first race weekend. I was OK at the start, but then the tyres started to go off, so I need to learn to manage that. There was a little bit pressure from Marston but it was a great race. I’m feeling really good about tomorrow, I know the GP Circuit well, I’ve raced there quite a lot so I think I’ve got the advantage.

Stuart Marston, third place Coppa Shell: “I am starting to get used to now; as a rookie, I was only really getting to grips with the series over the first two rounds and then I started to feel at home by Round 3 at Donington. Now I feel like I am at one with the car, so I want to start building it up. Third is class but I’m looking for a little bit more come Silverstone. I found the Indy Circuit very short, very quick into the first corner, especially at the start, but after a couple of laps you get into it and can focus on getting the times down. I’ve never been on the GP circuit, so I’ll make full use of practice tomorrow morning ahead of qualifying and Race 2”.