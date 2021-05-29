Coppa Shell Am, red letter day for Van Der Vorm

A day to remember for Willem Van Der Vorm: after claiming pole position, the driver then went on to scoop the victory in Race 1 of Coppa Shell Am.

“Starting from pole position absolutely doesn’t mean winning the race, we know it well: first place has to be kept until the end and you have to be careful not to get overwhelmed by the pressure of your opponents behind you. And I must say that I am very satisfied with the way I handled the race. I followed in the footsteps of the drivers competing in the Coppa Shell and even managed to record a fastest lap. So, pole position, victory and the fastest lap… I couldn't be any more satisfied!”

