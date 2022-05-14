Driver comments from the Coppa Shell Am Race 1 podium

Fresh out of their cars, we caught up with the protagonists from the Coppa Shell Am Race 1 at Paul Ricard who shared the podium alongside the winner Joakim Olander.

Alexander Nussbaumer, second place in the Coppa Shell Am: “It was a good race: I had a brilliant start and attempted to win. I battled with Joakim Holander, tried to put him under pressure and we probably made contact. We were very close. We had the same pace, but in the end the win went to him while I finished runner-up. It's still a good result. The circuit is very technical and I liked it.”

Martinus Richter, third place in the Coppa Shell Am: “During qualifying I was not able to express myself as best I could. However, the start was good. I am happy with how I was able to pull back a lot of positions thanks to the car that my team had prepared really well. I am happy to be back on the podium again.”