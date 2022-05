Even with nine seasons under his belt, taking to the track on his home circuit continues to be a great thrill. Frenchman Ange Barde, from the scuderia SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST, is more highly-charged than ever ahead of the weekend on the Paul Ricard asphalt. And it is the man himself who talks us through the secrets of the track. A fast, highly-technical track, where the long straights are interspersed with chicanes and hairpins.