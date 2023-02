The enchantment of a rural landscape

Discover the delights of the southernmost eastern region of Italybehind the wheel of your Ferrari, where the silvery secular olive orchards unbend to the endless sandy beaches washed by one of the clearest seas in all the Mediterranean. An ancient and diverse land, where every single village has been able to preserve its unique traditions against the passage of time.





Enjoyment and fulfillment beckon during this one-of-a kind experience amongst the enchanting white beaches, exquisite restaurants and sophisticated accommodation that successfully combine world-class design with the warm rurality of the area, perfectly depicting the Italian pleasure of living.