Inauguration of E-Cells lab, the electrochemical research laboratory promoted by Ferrari in collaboration with the University of Bologna and Nxp

The inauguration of E-Cells Lab, a research centre for electrochemistry within the University of Bologna, was held today. The laboratory, which was set up under the university’s scientific direction, aims to build knowledge of the materials, and the chemical and physical properties, of lithium cells.

It marks an important contribution to the electrochemical research, thanks to the collaboration with the University of Bologna with whom a dedicated space with cutting-edge equipment to conduct advanced analyses. Ferrari has also promoted and supported the laboratory through the exchange of expertise with the university and its partner; it strongly believes in the great value the project holds for the local area, and for the automotive segment in particular.

The applications developed in E-Cells Lab will be shared with leading electronics company NXP, technology partner and supporter of the project. This collaboration between different organisations, which in future may extend to new companies, will be of vital importance in extending the scope and value of the research activity.

The laboratory consists of two areas: the first is dedicated to preparing electrochemical materials, the second to analysis, tests and determining the characteristics of the materials themselves. There will be a particular focus on solid states, fast charging, thermal charging, cell safety and performance. The results will help Ferrari to develop a shared language with its cell suppliers, with the aim of optimising the performance of the batteries that will be assembled in the Maranello plants.

"E-Cells Lab represents an exciting beginning and demonstrates our commitment to education and research. The project also reflects the importance that the confluence between the academic and business worlds has always had for us," said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. "Today, from this confluence comes a laboratory that will make an important contribution to studies in the field of electrochemistry, generating innovation in our local area and building the skills of the future."

The Chancellor of the University of Bologna, Giovanni Molari, commented: “I am pleased that Ferrari has chosen the Alma Mater for this important project in scientific and educational innovation. I’m sure that this collaboration will be fruitful and herald significant results. This agreement encapsulates many characteristic facets of the Alma Mater: the will to remain at the cutting edge of both teaching and research; dialogue with the Italy’s most important public and private institutions; the desire to promote new synergies that can act as a model and a driver for key areas in our collective development.”

“Close collaboration across industry and academia allows us to accelerate the research on safe, efficient and sustainable battery innovations significantly,” said Jens Hinrichsen, EVP and GM of Advanced Analog at NXP. “Through the combined efforts of NXP, Ferrari and University of Bologna, we expect to set new benchmarks for performance and sustainability to reach our common goal of a greener, brighter future.”