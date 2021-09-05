Casa Ferrari opens in Shanghai boasting the world’s best facilities and services

Tailor made centre relocates to Xintai 1920



Today Ferrari officially opened “Casa Ferrari” in Shanghai, an exclusive new concept location to further enhance the quality services and experiences offered to all of the marque’s customers and partners. Also hosting Shanghai’s Tailor Made Centre, “Casa Ferrari” continues the long-standing tradition of car customisation and personalisation that began in Maranello in the 1950s through a fresh new design which gives full expression to the elegance and luxury always associated with the brand.

The location of the Xintai 1920 Mansion on the north bank of the Suzhou Creek, is one of the most vibrant spots in the city. The building was converted from an old textile warehouse and has been placed under historic preservation. The original design combines both Chinese and Western architecture styles from the 1920s, which have been accentuated to provide an even more timeless charm whilst respecting tradition and heritage.

The name “casa” meaning “home” in Italian was chosen to reflect the intimate environment that Ferrari intends to create through business and social gatherings of all types. An extensive display area, an owners’ lounge together with Shanghai’s Tailor Made Centre provide the perfect backdrop for customers and business partners to meet and relax surrounded by facilities of the highest standards.

The Tailor Made Centre now offers a more extensive array of specification options for fabrics, leathers, woods, colours and finishes able to meet endless preferences of Ferrari owners. The addition of a Ferrari Atelier space allows for dedicated range specifications.

Following the opening of the first Tailor Made Centre in Maranello in 2011, Ferrari opened Tailor Made Centre Shanghai in 2014 – the first one in the world outside of Italy – followed by New York in 2019. As the only Ferrari Tailor Made Centre in Asia Pacific, it is exclusively dedicated to bringing professional customisation from Maranello featuring three collections which serve as the starting point for the Tailor Made Programme.

The Scuderia Collection is the most sporty option with race-driven features, an aspect close at heart to the Ferrari ethos. The Classica gives a modern twist to the time-honoured design of iconic Ferrari GT, whereas the Inedita is the most experimental collection and focuses on innovative styling, colours and materials. Each of the three collections has its own unique and distinctive style and character.

The Tailor Made process is guided by a dedicated specialist who collaborates with each customer on every element of the car’s aesthetic to create the final configuration, from inception to delivery. Owners are encouraged to draw inspiration from all three collections, fusing the heritage and history as well as the innovation of the brand. The combinations of features for customisation are almost limitless, ensuring that owners can create their personalised cars with unique and private elements.

The Shanghai centre boasts the world’s best Ferrari facilities and services, taking personalisation to a completely different level. Here, customers can be both creative and recreative, drawing inspiration from the brand’s history, as well as pitching new ideas for design and styling, to create a truly bespoke car. The new centre is committed to providing world class tailor made services to all owners as well as creating a very real sense of home.

Casa Ferrari

Address: No.77 North Shanxi Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai

Opening hours: By reservation only.