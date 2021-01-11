Logo

    26 - 28 Marzo 2021

    VIRGINIA

    Ferrari Challenge North America

      ENTRY LIST

      Trofeo Pirelli

      N.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      63
      COOPER MACNEIL
      Ferrari of Westlake
      P
      21
      JORDAN WORKMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM1
      30
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM1
      32
      BRET CURTIS
      Ferrari of Westlake
      P-AM1
      36
      NEIL GEHANI
      Continental Autosport
      P-AM1
      46
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari Fort Lauderdale
      P-AM1
      61
      JEAN-CLAUDE SAADA
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      P-AM1
      99
      BARRY ZEKELMAN
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM1
      2
      KEYSIN CHEN
      Ferrari of Beverly Hills
      P-AM2
      5
      BRAD HORSTMANN
      Foreign Cars Italia
      P-AM2
      8
      BRIAN DAVIS
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      P-AM2
      15
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P-AM2
      23
      JOHN MEGRUE
      Ferrari Long Island
      P-AM2
      33
      JUSTIN WETHERILL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM2
      38
      KEVAN MILLSTEIN
      Ferrari of San Diego
      P-AM2
      51
      JAY SCHREIBMAN
      Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
      P-AM2
      67
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      P-AM2

      Coppa Shell

      N.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      119
      CHRISTOPHER AITKEN
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      126
      ERIC MARSTON
      Ferrari of Westlake
      S
      130
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      S
      132
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      150
      MICHAEL WATT
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      157
      JESUS MENDOZA
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S
      166
      CHARLES WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      169
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      173
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      189
      JOHN VISKUP JR.
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      193
      OSVALDO GAIO
      Miller Motorcars
      S
      100
      ANTHONY DECARLO
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S-AM
      102
      BRANDON KRUSE
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      109
      FRANCK RUIMY
      Ferrari of Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      121
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S-AM
      123
      BRETT JACOBSON
      Ferrari of Austin
      S-AM
      127
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari of Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      131
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      S-AM
      134
      DAVID SCHMITT
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S-AM
      141
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      153
      NEIL LANGBERG
      Ferrari of South Bay
      S-AM
      176
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S-AM
      179
      EILEEN BILDMAN
      Ferrari Long Island
      S-AM

      Risultati

      Trofeo Pirelli - Gara 1

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      COOPER MACNEIL
      Ferrari of Westlake
      P
      2
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari Fort Lauderdale
      P-AM1
      3
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P-AM2
      4
      KEYSIN CHEN
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P-AM2
      5
      BRIAN DAVIS
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      P-AM2
      6
      BRIAN ZEKELMAN
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM1
      7
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM1
      8
      BRAD HORSTMANN
      Foreign Cars Italia
      P-AM2
      9
      JUSTIN WETHERILL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM2
      10
      JOHN MEGRUE
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM2
      11
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      P-AM2
      12
      BRET CURTIS
      Ferrari Westlake
      P-AM1
      13
      KEVAN MILLSTEIN
      Ferrari of San Diego
      P-AM2
      14
      JAY SCHREIBMAN
      Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
      P-AM2
      15
      JORDAN WORKMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM1
      16
      NEIL GEHANI
      Continental AutoSports
      P-AM1

      Trofeo Pirelli - Gara 2

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      COOPER MACNEIL
      Ferrari Westlake
      P
      2
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P-AM2
      3
      JOHN MEGRUE
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM2
      4
      BRIAN DAVIS
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      P-AM2
      5
      BRAD HORSTMANN
      Foreign Cars Italia
      P-AM2
      6
      NEIL GEHANI
      Continental AutoSports
      P-AM1
      7
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      P-AM1
      8
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      P-AM2
      9
      KEVAN MILLSTEIN
      Ferrari of San Diego
      P-AM2
      10
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM1
      11
      JAY SCHREIBMAN
      Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
      P-AM2
      12
      KEYSIN CHEN
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P-AM2
      13
      BARRY ZEKELMAN
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM1
      14
      JUSTIN WETHERILL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM2

      Coppa Shell - Gara 1

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      2
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      S
      3
      CHARLES WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      4
      MICHAEL WATT
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      5
      BRANDON KRUSE
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      6
      FRANCK RUIMY
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      7
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S-AM
      8
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S-AM
      9
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      10
      DAVID SCHMITT
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S-AM
      11
      CHRISTOPHER AITKEN
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      12
      PAUL KIEBLER
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      13
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      14
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      S-AM
      15
      ERIC MARSTON
      Ferrari Westlake
      S
      16
      ANTHONY DECARLO
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S-AM
      17
      BRETT JACOBSON
      Ferrari of Austin
      S-AM
      18
      NEIL LANGBERG
      Ferrari South Bay
      S-AM
      19
      EILEEN BILDMAN
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S-AM
      20
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      21
      OSVALDO GAIO
      Miller Motorcars
      S

      Coppa Shell - Gara 2

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      2
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      3
      CHRISTOPHER AITKEN
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      4
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      S
      5
      CHARLES WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      6
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      7
      ERIC MARSTON
      Ferrari Westlake
      S
      8
      BRANDON KRUSE
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      9
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S-AM
      10
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S-AM
      11
      DAVID SCHMITT
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S-AM
      12
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari of Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      13
      ANTHONY DECARLO
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S-AM
      14
      MICHAEL WATT
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      15
      PAUL KIEBLER
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      16
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      S-AM
      17
      NEIL LANGBERG
      Ferrari of South Bay
      S-AM
      18
      EILEEN BILDMAN
      Ferrari Long Island
      S-AM
      19
      BRETT JACOBSON
      Ferrari of Austin
      S-AM

