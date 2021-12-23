  • Store
Logo Content

    06-07 maggio 2022

    Oulton Park

    Ferrari Challenge UK
      CURVE
      • LUOGOLittle BudworthUK
      • DISTANZA GARA4307 m
      • TEMPO GARA30 minuti

      RISULTATI

      Gara 1

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      2
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      3
      GRAHAM DE ZILLE
      Meridien Modena
      P
      4
      FAISAL AL-FAISAL
      HR Owen London
      P
      5
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P
      6
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Brooklands
      S
      7
      JASON AMBROSE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      8
      JONATHAN SATCHELL
      HR Owen London
      S
      9
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S
      10
      STUART MARSTON
      Maranello Sales
      S
      11
      DAVE DAVIDSON
      Stratstone Manchester
      S
      12
      JOHN SEALE
      Carrs Ferrari
      S

      Gara 2

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      2
      HAN SIKKENS
      HR Owen London
      P
      3
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      4
      FAISAL AL-FAISAL
      HR Owen London
      P
      5
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P
      6
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S
      7
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Brooklands
      S
      8
      JASON AMBROSE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      9
      STUART MARSTON
      Maranello Sales
      S
      10
      JONATHAN SATCHELL
      HR Owen London
      S
      11
      GRAHAM DE ZILLE
      Meridien Modena
      S
      12
      DAVE DAVIDSON
      Stratstone Manchester
      S
      • News
      • Media Gallery
      • Circuito
      • Risultati
      • Download
      • AUTO