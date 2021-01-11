02 Oct
|NO.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
6
Stratstone Manchester
P
10
Maranello Sales
P
16
H. R. Owen London
P
23
H. R. Owen London
P
24
Graypaul Birmingham
P
29
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
33
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
7
H. R. Owen London
S
17
Graypaul Edinburgh
S
19
Meridien Modena
S
20
JCT600 Brooklands
S
77
Graypaul Birmingham
S
|POS.
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Meridien Modena
S
2
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
3
Stratstone Manchester
P
4
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
5
H. R. Owen London
P
6
JCT600 Brooklands
S
7
H. R. Owen London
S
8
Graypaul Edinburgh
S
|POS.
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Graypaul Birmingham
S
2
H. R. Owen London
P
3
Stratstone Manchester
P
4
Meridien Modena
S
5
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
6
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
7
JCT600 Brooklands
S
8
H. R. Owen London
S
9
Graypaul Edinburgh
S
10
Graypaul Birmingham
P
11
Maranello Sales
P