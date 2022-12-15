Si caratterizza per la bassa aderenza del manto stradale, per l’elevato impegno a cui è chiamato l’impianto frenante e per i lunghi rettilinei della parte finale della pista dove si possono raggiungere velocità massime elevate. La quasi totale assenza di vie di fuga, unita alla vicinanza dei muretti – basti pensare al celebre “Wall of champions” – comporta frequenti interruzioni alla corsa o l’ingresso in pista della Safety Car.

Il layout del circuito dedicato a Gilles Villeneuve, che qui si impose nella prima edizione della gara nel 1978, è formato da lunghi rettifili intervallati da una serie di chicane e curve lente. L’uso dei cordoli presenti può risultare decisivo per guadagnare decimi di secondo, così come per incappare in errori a cui è estremamente difficile porre rimedio.