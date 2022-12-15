Ferrari logo
16-18 Giugno 2023

 Montréal

Ferrari Challenge North America
Ricavato sulle strade perimetrali dell’isola artificiale di Notre Dame, il tracciato di Montreal, lungo 4,361 km, è un circuito semi-permanente.
Si caratterizza per la bassa aderenza del manto stradale, per l’elevato impegno a cui è chiamato l’impianto frenante e per i lunghi rettilinei della parte finale della pista dove si possono raggiungere velocità massime elevate. La quasi totale assenza di vie di fuga, unita alla vicinanza dei muretti – basti pensare al celebre “Wall of champions” – comporta frequenti interruzioni alla corsa o l’ingresso in pista della Safety Car.
Il layout del circuito dedicato a Gilles Villeneuve, che qui si impose nella prima edizione della gara nel 1978, è formato da lunghi rettifili intervallati da una serie di chicane e curve lente. L’uso dei cordoli presenti può risultare decisivo per guadagnare decimi di secondo, così come per incappare in errori a cui è estremamente difficile porre rimedio.
Ferrari Challenge NA 2021 - Montréal
POSPilotaTeamCat./Serie
1
MARTIN BURROWES
Ferrari Quebec
P
2
ROBERTO PERRINA
Ferrari of Seattle
P
3
CARLOS DE QUESADA
Ferrari Quebec
P
4
MICHAEL PETRAMALO
Ferrari of Seattle
P
5
JUSTIN ROTHBERG
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
6
BRIAN COOK
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
7
TONY DAVIS
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
8
CUSTODIO TOLEDO
The Collection
P
9
DAVID VORONIN
Foreign Cars Italia
S
10
CAMERON ROOT
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
11
MARC MUZZO
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
12
MICHAEL PORTER
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
13
FRANK SZCZESNIAK
Ferrari of Austin
S
14
CHUCK WHITTALL
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
15
YAHN BERNIER
Ferrari of Seattle
S
17
SUREEL CHOKSI
Ferrari of Denver
S
18
ERIC MARSTON
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
19
JOHN VISKUP
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
20
MATT DALTON
Ferrari of Long Island
S
21
THOR HAUGEN
Ferrari Westlake
S
22
LISA CLARK
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
23
BRUCE CLEVELAND
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
24
PAUL LIN
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
25
MICHAEL LOULI
Ferrari of Ontario
S
26
JASON MCCARTHY
Wide World Ferrari
P
27
JEFFREY NUNBERG
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
28
LANCE CAWLEY
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
29
DANA GOODWIN
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
30
DAN CORNISH
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
31
DYLAN MEDLER
The Collection
P
32
ROGER MONTEFORTE
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
33
ANTHONY DECARLO
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
34
AI HEGYI
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
POSPilotaTeamCat./Serie
1
MATT KURZEJEWSKI
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
2
ROBERTO PERRINA
Ferrari of Seattle
P
3
CARLOS DE QUESADA
Ferrari Quebec
P
4
TONY DAVIS
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
5
BRIAN COOK
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
6
JUSTIN ROTHBERG
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
7
MARC MUZZO
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
8
CHUCH WHITTALL
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
9
SUREEL CHOKSI
Ferrari of Denver
S
10
JOHN VISKUP
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
11
ERIC MARSTON
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
12
FRANK SZCZESNIAK
Ferrari of Austin
S
13
YAHN BERNIER
Ferrari of Seattle
S
14
DAN CORNISH
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
15
BRUCE CLEVELAND
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
16
PAUL LIN
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
17
ROGER MONTEFORTE
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
18
LISA CLARK
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
19
DYLAN MEDLER
The Collection
P
20
JEFFREY NUNBERG
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
21
THOR HAUGEN
Ferrari Westlake
S
22
LANCE CAWLEY
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
23
DANA GOODWIN
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
24
ANTHONY DECARLO
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
25
MICHAEL LOULI
Ferrari of Ontario
S
26
MATT DALTON
Ferrari of Long Island
S
27
AL HEGYI
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
28
MICHAEL PORTER
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
29
CUSTODIO TOLEDO
The Collection
P
30
MARTIN BURROWES
Ferrari Quebec
P
31
DAVID VORONIN
Foreign Cars Italia
S
32
REY ACOSTA
The Collection
S
33
MICHAEL PETRAMALO
Ferrari of Seattle
P
34
JASON MCCARTHY
Wide World Ferrari
P
35
CAMERON ROOT
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
SETTORI
CURVE
  • LuogoMontréalCanada
  • Distanza Gara4361 m
  • Tempo Gara30 minuti