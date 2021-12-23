  • Store
Logo Content

    02-04 Settembre 2022

    BRANDS HATCH

    Ferrari Challenge UK
      Gara 1
      Gara 2
      • LuogoWest Kingsdown
      • DISTANZA GARA3703 m
      • TEMPO GARA30 minuti

      RISULTATI

      Gara 1

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      2
      HAN SIKKENS
      HR Owen London
      P
      3
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P
      4
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Leeds
      S
      5
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      6
      CARL CAVERS
      Graypaul Nottingham
      S
      7
      STUART MARSTON
      Maranello Sales
      S
      8
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S
      9
      JASON AMBROSE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      10
      JOHN SEALE
      Carrs Ferrar
      S
      11
      JONATHAN SATCHELL
      HR Owen London
      S
      12
      DAVE DAVIDSON
      Stratstone Manchester
      S

      Gara 2

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      2
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P
      3
      HAN SIKKENS
      HR Owen London
      P
      4
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      5
      CARL CAVERS
      Graypaul Nottingham
      S
      6
      FAISAL AL-FAISAL
      HR Owen London
      P
      7
      JASON AMBROSE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      8
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Leeds
      S
      9
      JOHN SEALE
      Carrs Ferrar
      S
      10
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S
      11
      JONATHAN SATCHELL
      HR Owen London
      S
      12
      DAVE DAVIDSON
      Stratstone Manchester
      S
      • NEWS
      • Media Gallery
      • Circuito
      • Risultati
      • Download
      • AUTO