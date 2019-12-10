Ferrari
    Ferrari 312 P: The new 1971 version of the sports prototype came with a flat-12 engine

    The new 1971 version of the sports prototype came with a flat-12 engine, often referred to as a boxer engine. Many publications added the letter B after the P of its name to indicate its engine type, but this variation was never officially sanctioned by Ferrari which simply called it the 1971 312 P. In addition to a new engine, the chassis also differed in certain respects as aluminium panels were riveted to the small-diameter tubular spaceframe a further step towards the monocoque.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 2991.01 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 331 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 10.800 rpm
    • 320 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Motore
    • Motoreposteriore, longitudinale, 12V 180°
    • Alesaggio e corsa78,5 x 51,5mm
    • Cilindrata unitaria249,25cm3
    • Cilindrata totale2991,01cm3
    • Rapporto di compressione11,5 : 1
    • Potenza massima331 kW (450 CV) a 10.800 giri/min
    • Potenza specifica150CV/l
    • Coppia massima-
    • Distribuzionebialbero, 4 valvole per cilindro
    • Alimentazioneiniezione indiretta Lucas
    • Accensionemono, elettronica
    • Lubrificazionecarter secco
    • Frizionemultidisco
    Autotelaio
    • Telaiotubolare in acciaio
    • Sospensioni anterioriindipendenti, quadrilateri trasversali, molle elicoidali, ammortizzatori telescopici, barra stabilizzatrice
    • Sospensioni posterioriindipendenti, quadrilateri trasversali, molle elicoidali, ammortizzatori telescopici, barra stabilizzatrice
    • Frenia disco
    • Cambio5 rapporti + RM
    • Sterzopignone e cremagliera
    • Serbatoio carburantecapacità 117 l
    • Pneumatici anteriori9-22-13
    • Pneumatici posteriori13-26-15
    Carrozzeria
    • Tipo di carrozzeriaspider, 2 posti
    • Lunghezza3500mm
    • Larghezza1880mm
    • Altezza956mm
    • Passo2220mm
    • Carreggiata anteriore1425mm
    • Carreggiata posteriore1400mm
    • Peso585 kg con acqua e olio
    Prestazioni
    • Velocità massima320/km/h
    • Accelerazione 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

