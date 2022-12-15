22 MayFerrari Challenge North America
|POS
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
2
The Collection
P
3
Wide World Ferrari
P
4
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
5
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
6
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
7
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
8
Ferrari of Long Island
P
9
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
10
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
11
The Collection
P
12
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
16
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
|POS
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Foreign Cars Italia
S
2
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
3
Ferrari of Long Island
S
4
Ferrari of DENVER
S
5
Ferrari of Seattle
S
6
Ferrari of Austin
S
7
Ferrari of Ontario
S
8
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
9
The Collection
S
10
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
11
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
12
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
13
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
14
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
16
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
18
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
19
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
20
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
22
Ferrari of Washington
S
23
Ferrari Westlake
S
|POS
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
2
Wide World Ferrari
P
3
The Collection
P
4
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
5
Ferrari of Long Island
P
6
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
7
Ferrari of Seattle
P
8
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
9
The Collection
P-AM
10
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
11
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
12
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
14
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
16
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
18
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
|POS
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Foreign Cara Italia
S
2
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
3
Ferrari of Denver
S
4
Ferrari of Austin
S
5
Ferrari of Seattle
S
6
Ferrari of Long Island
S
7
The Collection
S
8
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
9
Ferrari Westlake
S
10
Ferrari of Ontario
S
11
Ferrari of Washington
S
12
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
13
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
14
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
16
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
17
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
18
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
19
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
20
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
21
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
22
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM