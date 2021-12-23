26 Jun 2022Donington Park 2022
|POS.
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Graypaul Birmingham
P
2
Charles Hurst
P
3
Meridien Modena
P
4
Dick Lovett Swindon
S
5
JCT600 Leeds
S
6
Stratstone Manchester
P
7
HR Owen London
P
8
Maranello Sales
S
9
Graypaul Birmingham
S
10
Stratstone Manchester
S
|POS.
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Charles Hurst
P
2
HR Owen London
P
3
Meridien Modena
P
4
Stratstone Manchester
P
5
HR Owen London
P
6
Dick Lovett Swindon
S
7
Maranello Sales
S
8
Graypaul Birmingham
S
9
JCT600 Leeds
S
10
HR Owen London
S
11
Graypaul Birmingham
P
12
OLIVER KILBRIDE
Carrs Ferrari
P
13
Stratstone Manchester
S