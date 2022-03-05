  • Store
Logo Content

    4 - 6 Marzo 2022

    COTA

    Ferrari Challenge North America
      Settori
      Curve
      • LuogoAustinStati Uniti
      • Lunghezza Circuito5.513 km

      PILOTI CHALLENGE NORTH AMERICA

      TUTTI PILOTI

      Risultati

      Trofeo Pirelli Gara 1

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      MANNY FRANCO
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      2
      MARC MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P
      3
      MASSIMO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      4
      KEYSIN CHEN
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      5
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      6
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari Quebec
      P
      7
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      8
      JOSEPH RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      9
      NEIL GEHANI
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P
      10
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari of Denver
      P-AM
      11
      BRAD HORSTMANN
      Foreign Cars Italia
      P
      12
      ALFRED CAIOLA
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM
      13
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P-AM
      14
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P
      15
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM
      16
      CUSTODIO TOLEDO
      The Collection
      P-AM
      17
      BENOIT BERGERON
      Ferrari Quebec
      P-AM
      18
      SAMANTHA TAN
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      P-AM
      19
      KEVAN MILLSTEIN
      Ferrari of San Diego
      P-AM
      20
      BRIAN COOK
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      21
      JOHN CERVINI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM
      22
      DYLAN MEDLER
      The Collection
      P-AM
      23
      MATT KURZEJEWSKI
      Ferrari Westlake
      P
      24
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      25
      BARRY ZEKELMAN
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P

      Coppa Shell Gara 1

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      FRANK CHANG
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      2
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      3
      BRIAN KAMINSKEY
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      4
      KIRK BAERWALDT
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      5
      CHUCK WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      6
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      7
      JASON LOGAN
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S
      8
      ERIC MARSTON
      Ferrari Westlake
      S
      9
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      10
      IAN CAMPBELL
      Ferrari of New England
      S
      11
      TODD JOHNSON
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      12
      BOBBY CHRISTENSEN
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      13
      DAN CORNISH
      Ferrari of Austin
      S-AM
      14
      MICHAEL LOULI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      S
      15
      BRENT HOLDEN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S
      16
      BRETT JACOBSON
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      17
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      18
      ANTHONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      19
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      20
      PAUL KIEBLER
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      21
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      22
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S-AM
      23
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      24
      DAVID SCHMITT
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S-AM
      25
      JOSEPH VITAGLIANO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      26
      RICHARD PINEDA
      Ferrari of Washington
      S-AM
      27
      JESUS MENDOZA
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S-AM
      28
      FRANK SZCZESNIAK
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      S-AM
      29
      NEIL LANGBERG
      Ferrari South Bay
      S-AM
      30
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      31
      EILEEN BILDMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      32
      ANTHONY DECARLO
      Wide World Ferrari
      S-AM
      33
      AL HEGYI
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      34
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S

      Trofeo Pirelli Gara 2

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      MARC MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P
      2
      JOSEPH RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      3
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      4
      MANNY FRANCO
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      5
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      6
      MASSIMO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      7
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari Quebec
      P
      8
      KEYSIN CHEN
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      9
      BARRY ZEKELMAN
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P
      10
      NEIL GEHANI
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P
      11
      BRAD HORSTMANN
      Foreign Cars Italia
      P
      12
      SAMANTHA TAN
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      P-AM
      13
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P
      14
      CUSTODIO TOLEDO
      The Collection
      P-AM
      15
      JOHN CERVINI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM
      16
      MATT KURZEJEWSKI
      Ferrari Westlake
      P
      17
      ALFRED CAIOLA
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM
      18
      BRIAN COOK
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      19
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari of Denver
      P-AM
      20
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM
      21
      BENOIT BERGERON
      Ferrari Quebec
      P-AM
      22
      KEVAN MILLSTEIN
      Ferrari of San Diego
      P-AM
      23
      DYLAN MEDLER
      The Collection
      P-AM
      24
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P-AM
      25
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P

      Coppa Shell Gara 2

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      BRIAN KAMINSKEY
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      2
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      3
      ERIC MARSTON
      Ferrari Westlake
      S
      4
      BRENT HOLDEN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S
      5
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      6
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      7
      CHUCK WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      8
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      9
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      10
      JASON LOGAN
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S
      11
      BRETT JACOBSON
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      12
      IAN CAMPBELL
      Ferrari of New England
      S
      13
      MICHAEL LOULI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      S
      14
      BOBBY CHRISTENSEN
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      15
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      16
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      17
      PAUL KIEBLER
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      18
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      19
      ANTHONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      20
      TODD JOHNSON
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      21
      DAN CORNISH
      Ferrari of Austin
      S-AM
      22
      KIRK BAERWALDT
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      23
      DAVID SCHMITT
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S-AM
      24
      RICHARD PINEDA
      Ferrari of Washington
      S-AM
      25
      ANTHONY DECARLO
      Wide World Ferrari
      S-AM
      26
      JESUS MENDOZA
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S-AM
      27
      FRANK SZCZESNIAK
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      S-AM
      28
      JOSEPH VITAGLIANO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      29
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      30
      NEIL LANGBERG
      Ferrari South Bay
      S-AM
      31
      EILEEN BILDMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      32
      AL HEGYI
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      33
      FRANK CHANG
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      34
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S-AM
      • News
      • Media Gallery
      • Circuito
      • ENTRY LIST
      • Risultati
      • Download
      • AUTO