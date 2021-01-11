Logo

    14 - 16 Maggio 2021

    BRANDS HATCH

    Ferrari Challenge UK
      Gara 1
      Gara 2
      • LuogoWest Kingsdown
      • DISTANZA GARA3703 m
      • TEMPO GARA30 minuti

      ENTRY LIST

      Trofeo Pirelli

      N.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      3
      ELLIOTT PICKERING
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      6
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      16
      HAN SIKKENS
      H. R. Owen London
      P
      17
      MATTHEW THOMPSON
      Graypaul Edinburgh
      P
      24
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      33
      ANDIE STOKOE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P
      40
      JAMIE THWAITES
      JCT600 Brooklands
      P
      61
      JOHN DHILLON
      Graypaul Nottingham
      P

      Coppa Shell

      N.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      7
      JOHATHAN SATCHELL
      H. R. Owen London
      S
      19
      GRAHAM DE ZILLE
      Meridien Modena
      S
      20
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Brooklands
      S
      55
      LAURENT DE MEEUS
      H. R. Owen London
      S
      77
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S

      RISULTATI

      Gara 1

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      HAN SIKKENS
      H.R.Owen London
      P
      2
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      3
      JOHN DHILLON
      Graypaul Nottingham
      P
      4
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchaester
      P
      5
      GRAHAM DE ZILLE
      Meridien Modena
      S
      6
      LAURENT DE MEEUS
      H.R. Owen London
      S
      7
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Brooklands
      S
      8
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S
      9
      ELLIOTT PICKERING
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      10
      ANDIE STOKOE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P
      11
      JONATHAN SATCHELL
      H.R. Owen London
      S
      12
      MATTHEW THOMPSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S

      Gara 2

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      2
      JOHN DHILLON
      Graypaul Nottingham
      P
      3
      GRAHAM DE ZILLE
      Meridien Modena
      S
      4
      HAN SIKKENS
      H.R.Owen London
      P
      5
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchaester
      P
      6
      LAURENT DE MEEUS
      H.R. Owen London
      S
      7
      ANDIE STOKOE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P
      8
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S
      9
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Brooklands
      S
      10
      ELLIOTT PICKERING
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      11
      JONATHAN SATCHELL
      H.R. Owen London
      S

