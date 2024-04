Le Grand Tour de la Ferrari Purosangue en Nouvelle-Zélande : Troisième étape

The next day, under brighter skies, we headed to Christchurch, the largest city on the South Island. But instead of following Highway 1 down the coast, we took the more inland Route 70 and Route 7 through the genteel grandeur of New Zealand’s Alpine Pacific region. It was here, on near empty roads that sometimes flow and sometimes squirm along green valleys, through gentle hills, and over wide pebble filled riverbeds, that the Purosangue’s credentials as a 21st century gran turismo snapped into sharp focus. This is a Ferrari that will effortlessly transport you across all roads, in all weathers.