Established in 2006 in the Technical Museum of Vienna the Ferrari Club Austria is open to all owners of Ferrari and Dino vehicles from Austria and neighboring countries for developing and conserving the fascination of the brand. Maintaining the Ferrari myth also generates a special kind of encounter and participation in sporting or culturally oriented club events promotes community exchange on a national and international level. The FCA organizes an average of eight to ten events per year.
Building on the traditions and experience of existing owners' clubs, the Ferrari Club Austria can rely on the support of Ferrari S.p.A. in Maranello and the sales organization responsible for the country, as well as the resources of ambitious members and a new board and advisory board to be appointed every two years.
Measured against the total number of vehicles registered in Austria (approx 1500), the 250 members of the Ferrari Club Austria unite an outstanding quota of enthusiastic Ferrari Owners.
The FCA has been compiling a yearbook for 10 years now. This work covering more than 200 pages in the edition of 2020 is well known in the field of Ferrari Club literature all over the world.
FOC name: Ferrari Club Austria
Foundation: 2006
Number of members: 247
Address: Jochen Rindt-Strasse Postfach 250 A-1239 Vienna, Austria
Phone: + 43 664 2213337 (Hannes Bauer)
Website: www.ferrari-club-austria.at
E-mail: hbauer@ferrari-club-austria.at – wpaulinz@ferrari-club-austria.at
|President
|Dr. Werner Paulinz
|Office Manager / Secretary
|Ing. Hannes Bauer (Club Manager)
|Treasurer
|Gerald Schott (Board Member)
|Web and Communication Manager
|Mag. Michael Platzer (Advisory Board)
|Other members for the Board of Directors
|KommRat Josef Panis (Vice President)
|KommRat Alois Heidenbauer (Board Member)
|Dipl.-Kfm. Thorsten Gohm (Board Member)
|Dr. Bruno Mayer (Advisory Board, Classic Ferrari Models)
|Dipl. Ing. Michael Gross (Advisory Board)
|Ing. Hermann Haslauer (Advisory Board)
|Ing. Reinhold Mayer (Advisory Board)