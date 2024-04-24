UN PROGRAMA SIN PRECEDENTES REÚNE EN ESTADOS UNIDOS A LA COMUNIDAD FERRARI EN UNA SERIE ÚNICA DE EVENTOS DE AUTOMOVILISMO, COCHES DEPORTIVOS Y ESTILO DE VIDA QUE CAPTAN LA ESENCIA DEL CAVALLINO RAMPANTE.
Apr 28296 GTS with dedicated livery
Apr 28 - May 1Cavalcade International
May 1SF-24 livery
May 2New Sports Car World Premiere
May 3Ferrari Miami Capsule
May 3 - May 5Miami Grand Prix
May 4Maranello Clutch
May 5Miami Circuit Parade
Vuelta al Azul
Un color. Dos tonos. En ocasión de su 70 aniversario en Estados Unidos, Ferrari regresa a América con un programa de eventos teñido de dos colores históricos: Azzurro Dino y Azzurro La Plata.
24 DE ABRIL
Ferrari and HP announce a Title Partnership
Iconic companies join forces, underlining shared brand values and commitment to performance, innovation, excellence, and trust.
Look icónico, tecnología visionaria
Una colección cápsula de edición limitada que celebra el regreso de dos colores inolvidables