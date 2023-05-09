Drivers Comments from the race 1 podium at Autopolis

Nobuhiro Imada emerged triumphant from the Race 1, the only one played at the weekend, having braved a tough and gruelling battle under heavy rain. Comment from the victors, who managed to secure victory in the face of challenging conditions.

Nobuhiro Imada, first classified Trofeo Pirelli: "It was challenging to get off the mark without moving away from the car in front due to the Safety Car start, however, I am glad to have been able to keep up the pressure from the back and complete the race without a hitch. As Race 2 is also bound to be an intense battle, I intend to focus on staying on track and pushing forward as top priority."

Kazuyuki Yamaguchi, first classified Trofeo Pirelli Am: "I was aiming to safeguard the car for Race 2, however, the conditions were tricky and I spun out at the 100R corner. Fortunately, I was able to get back into the race. For Race 2, safety must be the main priority, yet I think I can be more assertive."

Noriki Kawasaki, first classified Coppa Shell: “It was a challenging race with difficult road conditions and limited visibility, yet I am delighted to have been able to overtake. Though demanding, all drivers conducted themselves with sportsmanship and I was reminded of why the Ferrari Challenge is such a remarkable race. It is a great honour to stand upon the podium and rejoice in the victory”.

Masato Yoneoka, first classified Coppa Shell Am: “It was an exhilarating race that left me feeling inspired to drive more. This time, I stayed mindful of driving according to the rules of the road. I attempted to overtake the car in front of me, but I was unable to, so I was determined to push myself further. I am absolutely delighted to have won”.