    This model, targeted at clients looking for uncompromising performance in a luxury car, was presented at the 1964 Geneva Motor Show. Derived from the 400 Superamerica, it was fitted with a special engine which benefited from the work of both Colombo and Lampredi. With three 40 DCZ/6 Webers, it boasted 400 bhp, which placed the car at the top of its class. Twenty-five units with a 4-speed gearbox were built during the first series. In 1966 a second series of twelve cars came out, which had additional speed.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4962.96 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 294 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6500 rpm
    • 280 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke88 x 68mm
    • Unitary displacement413.58cc
    • Total displacement4962.96cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power294 kW (400 hp) at 6500 rpm
    • Power per litre81hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 40 DCZ/6 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, twin radius arms, semi-elliptic springs, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission4-speed + overdrive + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 100litres
    • Front tyres205 x 15
    • Rear tyres205 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater coupé
    • Length4820mm
    • Width1730mm
    • Height1280mm
    • Wheelbase2650mm
    • Front track1397mm
    • Rear track1389mm
    • Weight1400kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed280km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
