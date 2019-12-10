Ferrari
Ferrari
    Ferrari 330 P2: Four litres is as large as Ferrari ever went with developing its sports-prototypes, even when confronted with competition from bigger, 7-litre American engines.

    Ferrari 330 P2

    Four litres is as large as Ferrari ever went with developing its sports-prototypes, even when confronted with competition from bigger, 7-litre American engines. To make up for this performance gap, the 330 P2’s V12 relied on very sophisticated construction with twin overhead camshafts per cylinder bank. Similarly, the chassis was strengthened by panels attached to the outside of the spaceframe and the suspension showed distinct F1 single-seater overtones. After a rather patchy season, the car made way for its successor, the 330 P3.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 3967.44 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 301 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 8000 rpm
    • 330.62 cc
      Unitary displacement
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement330.62cc
    • Total displacement3967.44cc
    • Compression ratio9.9 : 1
    • Maximum power301 kW (410 hp) at 8000 rpm
    • Power per litre103hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 40 DCN/2 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 140litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 15
    • Rear tyres6.50 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4260mm
    • Width1675mm
    • Height1040mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1400mm
    • Rear track1370mm
    • Weight820kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.