12.00 GUEST ARRIVAL

12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH AT Manoir De Lebioles AND WELCOME PRESENTATION

Nestling majestically in the heart of the beautiful Ardennes forest, the Manoir de Lébioles receives its guests in a beautiful natural setting and offers discreet luxury, a private atmosphere and firstclass service.

14.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

17.00 - 18.00 TRACK ACTIVITY

You will have the opportunity to test your driving skills on one of the most beautiful circuits in Europe, SPA Francorchamps. The track, around 14km long and immersed in the green of the Ardennes, still has nearly all the technical characteristics of the original circuit, making it exciting from first to last from the technical point of view.

17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

20.00 - 22.00 DINNER AT Centre Culturel de Spa

At walking distance from the famous Spa casino, huge stairs will lead you to the Bleu Salle, at the Centre Culturel de Spa. Enjoy a serene dinner in this antique and yet mysterious location, like a Versailles in miniature, with its secrets side.