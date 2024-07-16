Twelve Sounds Just Perfect

“They love and respect the cars, and I trust them enough to drive all of them,” says Meshal. “Not the LaFerrari though!” he quickly corrects himself. “Getting replacement parts for that wouldn’t be so simple,” he explains, through a slightly nervous laugh.

A “Garage-Museum” is currently being designed as a purpose-built ultra-modern home for his Kuwait-based collection, and by next year will house around twenty cars.

Speaking just a day after his latest visit to Maranello, he confirms that all six of his V12 stable have undergone the Tailor Made treatment, reflecting an artistic element in keeping with the broader Al Marzouq family’s respected standing as art connoisseurs.

“For me the V12 is like a ‘line’ that flows through Ferrari. I drive many other cars. But V12s are V12s,” he opines. “It’s because of the sound,” he continues. “Everything. It gives me a whole ‘feeling’, the torque, and the sound.” He thinks carefully, before adding: “Nowadays there are lots of new cars, hybrids and so on. But the feeling behind the V12 is different.” He sighs, adding quietly: “Totally different.”

