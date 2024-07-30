Trend Setter

The list of contenders is long. But one of the prime candidates – and the most historically significant car of the 1950s – is undoubtedly the 250 GT Coupé, which was Ferrari’s first series production car.

Launched at the 1954 Paris Show, it would transform Ferrari from a tiny volume producer of hand-crafted bespoke road-going racing cars into a production road car maker. Production numbers of the 250 GT Coupé far exceeded any Ferrari built before. And bigger production volumes, to a common design, were essential to Ferrari’s viability as a car maker.

Pininfarina was chosen to make the bodywork, while a new factory at Grugliasco, in Turin, was built. Decades of close co-operation between Ferrari and Pininfarina would follow, and the relationship between the two would become one of the most famous partnerships in car industry history.