This Is Not a Ferrari

“The counterfeiters are becoming ever more capable,” Daneo explains. “There are those who use real Ferrari chassis to construct over it the body of a model of greater value. Some vehicles are realised so well that they end up going to auction and it is our task to report them to the auction houses so that they are taken off the market. And our objective is always the same: it is not always enough to take them off the market, we want all the fakes to be destroyed. And to attain that end result we try wherever possible to find an agreement with the counterpart, so as not to have to resort to initiating a legal case.”

But sometimes the party in possession of a fake Ferrari has no intention, originally, of demolishing it, especially when they have spent a not inconsiderable sum to acquire it. “At that point”, explains Daneo, “it’s up to us to rigorously apply the rules and make the buyer understand the legal consequences that they are facing.”

This is true not only in relation to counterfeit cars, but also for the independently modified vehicles. “Whoever does so must understand that such a car will never be admitted to official events, and that, if the modifications have compromised the car’s technical aspects, they may not be covered by the relevant guarantee. In extreme cases, they could even compromise its homologation for use on the road.