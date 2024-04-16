The Relentless Rise of Horsepower

A new flat-12 engine (in essence, a 180-degree V12), derived from Formula One, came in 1971. It was first used in the 365 GT4 BB, better known as the Boxer. The ’70s were a difficult time for performance cars, as new emission regulations strangled power. However, through fuel injection and sophisticated engine management, these hurdles were soon overcome. Subsequent cars were not just cleaner than ever before, they were also faster. By the time the flat-12 appeared in the 512 TR (successor to the Testarossa), power had now comfortably breached 400 cv (428 cv, to be precise).

The limited edition F50, which was launched in 1995 and used a version of a Formula One engine, saw the 500 cv mark surpassed. The first series production car to exceed 500 cv would be the 575 M Maranello (with 515 cv) of 2002.

A much bigger leap would take place just four years later, with the 599 GTB Fiorano. Its new V12 was based on the Enzo Ferrari supercar’s unit, and maximum power increased to 620 cv. Its huge power was due to numerous technical advances (including continuous variable valve timing), a bigger 6.0-litre capacity and its willingness to rev. The car’s redline was a staggering 8400 rpm.