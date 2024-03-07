The Power of Dreams

Every Ferrari story starts with a memory – usually a first-ever encounter with a Prancing Horse. In this case, that encounter was the inaugural Chinese Formula One Grand Prix, held in Shanghai in 2004, which Ferrari won.

“I was only nine years old when my father took me to that race,” recollects Ferrari client Feng Shaolun. “I’ll always remember it: that bright red flash, accompanied by the sound of the V10 engine, as it sped past the finishing line. Unforgettable.” That was the magic moment that sparked a passion for Maranello, one that has led this client to become an avid collector of Ferrari cars. And not just any Ferrari cars. Feng is a fan of Tailor Made models. Of which he has three.