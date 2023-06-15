The Official Ferrari Magazine: Issue 59

Unusual as it is striking, the Dora Green of Piero Ferrari’s personalised Purosangue takes its inspiration from a Prancing Horse built over half a century ago: the 400 Superamerica owned by his father, Enzo. Connecting the two Prancing Horses across 60 years was made possible through the new Couture Selection from the Tailor Made programme, and inside we explore the raft of other innovations that make this car truly unique.

Out on the track, the 499P, that blisteringly quick Hypercar currently tackling the FIA WEC, continues to prove that the racing performance is more than a match for the pre-season hype: three races, three podium finishes, and it’s only just getting started.