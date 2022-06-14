Of course, you can’t talk about open-top driving in the 296 GTS without mentioning that unmistakable Ferrari sound, and this time the call of the ‘piccolo V12’ is even more dramatic, thanks to both the retractable hard top and the Hot Tube, a device which channels the engine’s pure sound directly into the cabin.
In the glorious desert landscape of Bahrain, Arthur Leclerc takes some time out of his busy Formula 3 schedule to test the limits of the Ferrari Roma, while FDA pilota Oliver Bearman visits the Bahrain-based Bell factory to understand just how much innovative technology goes into their Formula 1 crash helmets
The Formula 1 theme continues with the latest addition to the F1 calendar, the 5.412 km Miami International Autodrome. We explore the story behind the brand-new racetrack and Hard Rock Stadium that has become the new home for Hollywood celebrities, sports stars and 80,000 excited fans.
With its sleek body and unique sculpted air intakes, the extraordinary Ferrari SP48 Unica marks the crowning achievement of a four-year collaboration between Maranello’s One-Off programme and a very loyal Ferrari owner. The two-seater Berlinetta is powered by the same twin-turbo V8 as the F8 Tributo and is a wealth of bespoke design and aero modifications.
Elsewhere the Classiche Department have worked their magic on an ailing but glorious 1960s F1 single-seater; the Ferrari Roma Cool Hunting, inspired by Japanese craftmanship pushes the boundaries of the Tailor Made programme; four of the marque’s most longstanding owners grant us access to their astonishing collections and the new Ferrari fashion collection showcases ultra-tech fabrics, eco fibres and futuristic designs.