In the glorious desert landscape of Bahrain, Arthur Leclerc takes some time out of his busy Formula 3 schedule to test the limits of the Ferrari Roma, while FDA pilota Oliver Bearman visits the Bahrain-based Bell factory to understand just how much innovative technology goes into their Formula 1 crash helmets

The Formula 1 theme continues with the latest addition to the F1 calendar, the 5.412 km Miami International Autodrome. We explore the story behind the brand-new racetrack and Hard Rock Stadium that has become the new home for Hollywood celebrities, sports stars and 80,000 excited fans.